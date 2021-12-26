You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunshine and 70s Sunday, monitoring midweek storm threat

  • Updated
  • 0

The unusually warm weather doesn't end with Christmas, it continues through the end of 2021. Today's highs reach the low 70s which is 20 degrees above normal.

sunday

 An increasingly wet weather pattern begins for the final workweek of 2021. Just spotty showers are expected Monday and Tuesday with the next stronger storm system arriving by midweek. Heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday morning will be possible for all of North Alabama. The threat for strong to severe storms needs to be monitored closely the next few days.

4spc

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Tags

Recommended for you