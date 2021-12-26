Sunshine and 70s Sunday, monitoring midweek storm threat

The unusually warm weather doesn't end with Christmas, it continues through the end of 2021. Today's highs reach the low 70s which is 20 degrees above normal.
An increasingly wet weather pattern begins for the final workweek of 2021. Just spotty showers are expected Monday and Tuesday with the next stronger storm system arriving by midweek. Heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday morning will be possible for all of North Alabama. The threat for strong to severe storms needs to be monitored closely the next few days.