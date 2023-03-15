 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING FOR THIS MORNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...All counties in northwest and north central Alabama, a
portion of northeast Alabama, and Lincoln, Moore and Franklin
counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Sunny Wednesday on-tap but the cold snap continues

  • Updated
  • 0
Wednesday Forecast

*Frost Advisory now in effect from 1 to 9 AM Thursday*

We've made it to mid-week and the sunshine in the forecast continues! We'll be slightly warmer across the Valley today with highs sitting in the upper 50s. Overnight tonight, we are in a Frost Advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday with low temperatures expected to fall to the low and mid-30s.

Thursday brings more cloud cover and much warmer temperatures in the upper 60s. Rain will start around midnight and last throughout the day on Friday finally drying out by late dinnertime.

All of Friday's rain is coming from a cold front that will drop Saturday morning lows to near 30 yet again.

This weekend will keep frigid overnight lows near 30 and highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: ENE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Still frigid. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores