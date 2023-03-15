Sunny Wednesday on-tap but the cold snap continues

*Frost Advisory now in effect from 1 to 9 AM Thursday*
We've made it to mid-week and the sunshine in the forecast continues! We'll be slightly warmer across the Valley today with highs sitting in the upper 50s. Overnight tonight, we are in a Frost Advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday with low temperatures expected to fall to the low and mid-30s.
Thursday brings more cloud cover and much warmer temperatures in the upper 60s. Rain will start around midnight and last throughout the day on Friday finally drying out by late dinnertime.
All of Friday's rain is coming from a cold front that will drop Saturday morning lows to near 30 yet again.
This weekend will keep frigid overnight lows near 30 and highs near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: ENE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Still frigid. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.