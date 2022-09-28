Sunny weather continues for North Alabama as Hurricane Ian nears landfall in Florida

Blue skies are sticking around in North Alabama for a few more days! Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week. Afternoon highs are in the low 70s. A strong northerly wind gusting up to 25 MPH at times will make the light jacket a must for most of the day. We warm up to the upper 70s by Friday while overnight lows stay cool in the 40s.
Rain chances have decreased for the upcoming weekend as what's left of Hurricane Ian will mostly stay to our east. Having said that, scattered showers remain possible Saturday for areas east of I-65. Up to a half inch is expected for Sand Mountain while areas further to the west may not see a drop. Stray showers can't be ruled out Sunday, but most stay dry.
Latest On Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is now an extremely dangerous Category 4 strength as it moves closer to landfall near Fort Myers, Florida. Landfall is expected later this afternoon as a major hurricane. Florida is bracing for significant storm surge up to 12 feet, 10 to 15 inches of rain, and wind up to 140 MPH at landfall. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates on Hurricane Ian throughout the day.