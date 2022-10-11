Sunny Tuesday, Rainy Wednesday On -Tap

We are off to a beautiful and pleasant start to our Tuesday. Today's high temperatures will be in the low 80s with a breeze coming out of our SE. As we move later into the evening, we will see increasing cloud cover and this afternoon's gusty wind will remain with us overnight. Due to cloud cover acting as a blanket over our area tonight, we will stay significantly warmer for our overnight low and reach only to the upper 50s.
Wake-up temperatures on Wednesday will be near 60 with a mix of clouds and sun. By lunchtime, some of our eastern counties could see some sporadic rain but the heaviest of the week's rain will come to our northwestern counties just before dinnertime. This line of storms will move south and east throughout the region over the course of the night and wee hours of the morning. Our area is in a 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The biggest threats are gusty winds and possible ponding on roads, pea sized hail is also a possibility.
By Thursday morning and lunchtime, the rain and storms have left our region and we are left with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week and start of the weekend.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows near 60. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: SE 5 MPH.