Sunny Tuesday afternoon ahead of rainy, windy night

**Wind Advisory in effect from 9 PM tonight to 3 PM Wednesday**
Tuesday afternoon will bring plenty of sunshine to North Alabama, which will allow temperatures to warm up after this morning's frigid start. Highs will reach to the low and mid-50s today. Cloud cover will increase this evening ahead of strong rain that will move through overnight.
There is presently no severe risk for our area tonight. The biggest threats we are watching include gusty winds up to 45 mph and brief periods of torrential downpour. Since this is a quick-moving system, widespread flooding is not a concern, but the more localized ponding on roads in some areas could slightly affect Wednesday morning's commute for some.
We'll stay warmer overnight Tuesday than we have been recently, with lows in the mid-40s, but lows in the upper 20s and low 30s return later this week.
Wednesday will bring spot showers to some throughout the day, but not all of us will see rain. Those that do will see brief rain showers.
Beautiful sunshine returns Friday and Saturday ahead of all-day rain Sunday.
TUESDAY: Starting sunny. Clouds and rain arrive this evening. Highs in the mid-50s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Wind Advisory in effect. Rainy. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: SE 25-35 MPH, gusting up to 45 MPH.