...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph or
greater expected. Gusts to around 50 mph possible in the
higher elevations.

* WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Sunny Tuesday afternoon ahead of a rainy and windy night

*Wind Advisory in effect from 9 PM tonight to 3 PM Wednesday*

Tuesday afternoon will bring plenty of sunshine to the Valley which will allow temperatures to warm-up after this morning's frigid start. Highs will reach to the low and mid-50s today. Cloud cover will increase this evening ahead of strong rain that will move through overnight tonight. 

Wind Advisory in effect 9pm Tuesday - 3pm Wednesday

There is presently no severe risk for our area tonight. The biggest threats we are watching including gusty winds up to 45mph and brief periods of torrential downpours. Since this is a quick moving system, widespread flooding is not a concern, but the more localized ponding on roads in some areas could slightly affect Wednesday morning's commute for some. 

Tuesday Forecast

We'll stay warmer overnight tonight than we have been recently, with lows in the mid-40s but lows in the upper 20s and low 30s return later this week. 

Wednesday will bring some spot showers to some throughout the day, but not all of us will see rain. Those that do will see brief rain showers.

Beautiful sunshine returns Friday and Saturday ahead of all day rain on Sunday. 

TUESDAY: Starting sunny, clouds and rain arrive this evening. Highs in the mid-50s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Wind Advisory in effect. Rainy. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: SE 25-35 MPH, gusting up to 45 MPH.

