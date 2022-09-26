Sunny stretch with seasonable temps through Friday

Sky conditions remain clear overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 40s, reaching about 50 degrees before dawn. Our sunny stretch with seasonable temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s continues through Friday.
Lower humidity stays around until Friday when clouds build in and rain chances increase. Some locations could see rain as early as Friday night, though better shower and storm chances arrive Saturday. Next weekend won't be a complete washout. Saturday will be damp and dreary, but Sunday features a return of some sunshine.
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen in the Caribbean, moving north-northwest at 13 mph. It will move over or near western Cuba tonight and early Tuesday. Once over the warm Gulf waters off the coast of Florida, Ian is expected to intensify into a Category 4 (130-156 mph winds) hurricane for a time before decreasing to a Category 1 and making landfall along the northern Florida coast Thursday night.
Impacts will be significant wind and storm surge. North Alabama and Southern Tennessee will likely see rain from the storm's outflow bands this weekend.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows near 50. Wind: N at 5 to10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Sunny and beautiful, a bit breezy. Highs near 80. Wind: NW at 10 to 15 MPH, gusts around 20.