Sunny Saturday, washout Sunday

Saturday will be the last beautiful day North Alabama sees for quite some time! Outside of a few more clouds this afternoon, plentiful sunshine pushes high temperatures to near 60 degrees.
Most of the area stays dry this evening outside of some light showers in northwest Alabama. Widespread rain overspreads the region overnight. Sunday is still expected to be a washout with many spots picking up close to one inch of rain.
After a brief reprieve in rain Monday, a series of disturbances will bring more rain Tuesday through Thursday of next week. No thunderstorms are expected, but repeated waves of rain may lead to rises in creeks and rivers while also causing other flooding concerns. An additional one to three inches of rain is possible next week.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, mild. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers in the evening. Widespread rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.