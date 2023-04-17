Sunny, pleasant, and a little breezy to begin the workweek

We are tracking plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures to kick off the new week! You'll need the jackets this morning as temperatures have dropped into the 40s. Under full sunny skies, afternoon highs approach 70 degrees. Wind gusts up to 30 MPH will make for a breezy day too.
While the overnight lows stay a little cool, each afternoon will get warmer this week. We are back in the upper 70s Tuesday followed by the mid 80s Wednesday.
The forecast is dry until late Thursday night. A cold front will bring widespread showers and a few thunderstorms to North Alabama. Friday appears to be the wettest day even though showers linger into early Saturday.
MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Breezy. High near 70. Wind W 15-20, gusting to 30 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: W/SW 10-15 MPH.