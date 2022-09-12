Sunny Monday with a taste of Fall

A cold front has moved through and a beautiful week is just getting started! The humidity is still with us this morning as we await the drier air to settle in. Temperatures are in the mid 60s with lingering clouds. As dry air moves in later this morning, expect clearing skies and tons of sunshine! High temperatures will approach 80, but some spots may be stuck in the upper 70s. A northerly breeze gusting closer to 20 MPH at times will reinforce more Fall-like air over the next few days.
Tuesday morning will be the coolest morning we have seen since May! We'll wake up in the mid 50s before rebounding into the mid 80s by the afternoon. The sunshine is here to stay through the upcoming weekend as high pressure takes full control over North Alabama. Temperatures warm back to more seasonable norms in the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday, but the lack of humidity will keep us comfortable. Long-term forecasts suggest late September will trend warmer than average, meaning we may not be done with the Summer heat just yet. Until then, enjoy the taste of Fall!