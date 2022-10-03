Sunny, dry stretch continues

Sky conditions remain clear overnight as temperatures drop into the chilly upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Our stretch of sunny and dry weather continues Tuesday with highs around 80.
It's a trend that continues until Friday morning, when the next cold front approaches. While there is a slight chance for a stray shower, it is minimal, at about 10%. Most locations will miss out.
The upcoming weekend looks colder behind the front. Highs on Saturday and Sunday stay in the low to mid-70s. Early risers will feel the chill, with morning lows dropping into the mid- to upper 40s. We will stay dry with no significant rain in the forecast for the next 10 days.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Wind: NE at 5 to 10.
TUESDAY: Sunny, not as breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: NE at 5 to 10.