Sunny days, cool nights to start the week

The weather dried out just in time for the Easter holiday today. The next several days will look just as beautiful as today, but we do have some chilly nights ahead.
Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 40s under mainly clear skies. This won't be cold enough for any frost concerns, but you'll probably need a jacket early tomorrow. Monday night and Tuesday night will also feature lows in the low to mid 40s.
The next several days look very pleasant with mainly sunny skies and light winds. Highs will climb from near 70 Monday and Tuesday to the mid 70s Wednesday through Friday.
Our next shot at showers will be late Thursday into early Friday. A few thunderstorms aren't out of the question, but severe weather is unlikely. Additional showers and storms will be possible next Saturday night.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: ESE 4-8 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.