Sunny, cool, and breezy Thursday with the chance for frost this weekend

North Alabama finally has a few days of quiet weather, but our forecast does come with some bumps in the road. Cooler temperatures are filtering in following last night's cold front. We are waking up in the upper 40s and low 50s with mostly clear skies. Abundant sunshine will not be enough to warm us up much. Forecast highs in the low to mid 60s will be about 20 degrees colder than yesterday. A brisk west and northwesterly breeze will add an extra wind chill too. Gusts could be closer to 30 MPH at times this afternoon.
If you think today's forecast is chilly, wait until Friday and Saturday! A low pressure centered in the Great Lakes will stall over the next few days. Clouds move in tomorrow, which will keep our afternoon highs in the 50s. The breezy conditions stick around with gusts closer to 35 MPH Friday afternoon. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out Friday, but most stay dry. If you have any weekend travel plans, you may encounter rain and even snow showers to our northeast! Patchy frost is becoming more likely both Saturday and Sunday mornings. We expect to have Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings issued for parts of area, so check back for updates. Take precautions to protect sensitive plants and vegetation.
Sunday afternoon looks spectacular with sunshine and highs near 70. An active pattern returns next week with daily chances for showers and storms. The highest rain chances look to be Tuesday through next Thursday, which could mean problems for the Trash Pandas home opener. Stay tuned for updates.