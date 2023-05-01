Sunny, cool, and breezy start to May

The month of May begins with plenty of sunshine and unseasonably cool temperatures. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 60s Monday. Wind gusts up to 30 MPH will make it feel even cooler.
Overnight lows drop into the 40s for the next several nights. While you will still need the jackets heading out the door each morning, high temperatures rebound to near 70 Tuesday and Wednesday then the mid 70s Thursday.
Our forecast is dry through Thursday. Scattered showers return Friday with additional thunderstorms possible Saturday. No severe weather is expected at this time. Temperatures return to seasonable norms this weekend with highs near 80 and lows near 60.
MONDAY: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: W 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: W 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.