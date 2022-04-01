Sunny but cool start to April, a few showers Saturday

There are no April Fools in today's forecast! It is a chilly start to the day, with many of us waking up in the upper 30s and low 40s with mostly clear skies. Sunshine is back in full force today, but a light northerly wind will keep temperatures well below average. Highs in the low 60s today are around 10 degrees below average for April 1st. The weekend forecast is a mixed bag. Spotty showers can't be ruled out Saturday, mainly during the morning and early afternoon. Clouds will stick around with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunday is the pick of the weekend with sunshine returning and highs in the upper 60s.
Next week will bring more active weather to North Alabama. We are watching two systems in particular. The first system will be more of a heavy rain threat for our area on Tuesday. Rain arrives Tuesday morning and lasts all day. There could be enough instability to see one or two strong storms especially to our south. The high rain and cloud coverage should limit the overall severe weather threat Tuesday, but we will monitor the trends in the coming days.
By Wednesday, a cold front separate from the Tuesday system will race into North Alabama from the northwest. Early indications suggest another line of strong to severe storms developing just ahead of the front during the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds will be the main concern, but it is too early for any more specifics at this time. We will gain a better idea of what to expect from both of these systems this weekend. Check back often for updates.
Following Wednesday's cold front, long-term data suggests a cool down that may keep highs around 60 heading into next weekend.