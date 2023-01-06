Sunny but cool Friday, wet weather for the weekend

You will need the heavy jackets, hats, and gloves heading out the door this morning. Temperatures have dropped to near freezing and it will take some time to warm up today. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will be a bit cooler this afternoon in the low to mid 50s.
Clouds are on the increase this afternoon and tonight ahead of our next rain chance over the weekend. Scattered showers are expected during the day Saturday, especially north of the Tennessee River. The most widespread rain will fall late Saturday night through early Sunday. A few rumbles of thunder could wake you up Saturday night, but severe weather is not a concern.
Rain tapers off Sunday afternoon. Most areas will pick up a half inch of rain this weekend. Next week will feature highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: E/SE 5-10 MPH.