...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sunny, but chilly on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Cold Weekend Forecast

It will stay clear and cold overnight as temperatures drop around 30 degrees.

Friday starts chilly, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help boost temperatures into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. If you plan to be out and about on Friday night, conditions will be very cold but dry.

The weekend will be even colder. Highs will struggle into the 40s, overnight lows fall into the 20s. This weather pattern keeps the rain away, except for a small shower chance on Monday. Tuesday will be cloudy and cool. Rain arrives Wednesday night. With overnight temperatures dropping near freezing, some of us could wake up to a wintry mix of rain and snow early on Thursday morning.

Arctic Blast Possible

We are bracing for a powerful Arctic cold front due to arrive over the Christmas weekend. Stay with WAYY 31 for updates on just how low the temperatures will go.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows around 30. Wind: SW at 2 to 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind: W at 10 to 15 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple store