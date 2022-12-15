Sunny, but chilly on Friday

It will stay clear and cold overnight as temperatures drop around 30 degrees.
Friday starts chilly, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help boost temperatures into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. If you plan to be out and about on Friday night, conditions will be very cold but dry.
The weekend will be even colder. Highs will struggle into the 40s, overnight lows fall into the 20s. This weather pattern keeps the rain away, except for a small shower chance on Monday. Tuesday will be cloudy and cool. Rain arrives Wednesday night. With overnight temperatures dropping near freezing, some of us could wake up to a wintry mix of rain and snow early on Thursday morning.
Arctic Blast Possible
We are bracing for a powerful Arctic cold front due to arrive over the Christmas weekend. Stay with WAYY 31 for updates on just how low the temperatures will go.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows around 30. Wind: SW at 2 to 5 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind: W at 10 to 15 MPH.