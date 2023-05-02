 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Sunny and windy Tuesday

Wind Gust Forecast
Carson Meredith

*Wind Advisory in effect from 11 AM to 6 PM Tuesday*

After another chilly morning, high temperatures approach 70 degrees Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 40 MPH are possible this afternoon. Make sure to secure to loose outdoor objects today. Overnight lows remain in the 40s even as high temperatures recover into the mid 70s by the end of the week. Sunshine sticks around through Thursday.

An active weather pattern appears to be taking shape Friday through the upcoming weekend. While it won't rain all weekend, several waves of showers and storms are expected. The severe weather risk remains low for the time being.

TUESDAY: Sunny and windy. Highs near 70. Wind: W 15-20, gusting up to 40 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: W/NW 5-10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.

