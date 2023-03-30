 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunny and warmer Thursday before more severe weather Friday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Thursday
Carson Meredith

More sunshine is on the way Thursday! After a chilly morning, afternoon highs climb into the mid 70s. Clouds are on the increase tonight, but most will stay dry until Friday. Scattered showers and one or two storms are expected throughout the day tomorrow. None of the daytime activity looks to be severe.

A line of strong to severe storms will race across North Alabama late Friday night. Timing has been adjusted slightly later, with storms expected between 10 PM Friday and 6 AM Saturday. Keep in mind this timing will continue to change as more forecast details become clear.

Friday Night Storm Timing

Damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH will be the primary concern tomorrow night. Brief spin up tornadoes also remain possible. Storms come to an end by sunrise Saturday.

Storm Threats

Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates on all platforms ahead of Friday night's storms. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App to get live radar and to receive watches and warnings as soon as they are issued.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, stray shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you