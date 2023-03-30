Sunny and warmer Thursday before more severe weather Friday night

More sunshine is on the way Thursday! After a chilly morning, afternoon highs climb into the mid 70s. Clouds are on the increase tonight, but most will stay dry until Friday. Scattered showers and one or two storms are expected throughout the day tomorrow. None of the daytime activity looks to be severe.
A line of strong to severe storms will race across North Alabama late Friday night. Timing has been adjusted slightly later, with storms expected between 10 PM Friday and 6 AM Saturday. Keep in mind this timing will continue to change as more forecast details become clear.
Damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH will be the primary concern tomorrow night. Brief spin up tornadoes also remain possible. Storms come to an end by sunrise Saturday.
Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates on all platforms ahead of Friday night's storms. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App to get live radar and to receive watches and warnings as soon as they are issued.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, stray shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.