Sunny and warm Tuesday, two rounds of strong storms later this week

Make sure you spend some time outside today! Tuesday is the nicest day of weather this week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Clouds are on the increase tonight, keeping our low temperatures in the 50s.
Stormy weather takes over Wednesday through Friday. While most of the daytime hours look dry tomorrow, a cluster of strong storms will arrive after sunset tomorrow night. The severe weather risk with this round of storms is higher to our west. Heavy rain and gusty winds are still possible, however.
Showers linger throughout the day Thursday. Another round of strong to severe storms is expected Friday morning along a cold front. Damaging winds and brief spin up tornadoes will be possible. Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates on all platforms.
Heavy rain later this week could lead to localized flooding concerns. Higher rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are expected for areas along the Alabama-Tennessee state line. The weekend will be dry and sunny with highs n in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH.