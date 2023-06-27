Sunny and warm Tuesday, extreme heat takes over Thursday

31 Alert Days remain in effect for Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to extreme heat.
*Excessive Heat Watch has been issued from 11 AM - 8 PM Thursday for all counties except DeKalb, Marshall, and Jackson*
Typical Summer heat sticks around today and Wednesday before extreme heat becomes the story by Thursday. For now, high temperatures reach the low to mid-90s with peak feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.
The worst of the heat will arrive Thursday and last through Saturday. Each day, actual temperatures will top out between 100 and 102 degrees. Heat index values will exceed 110 degrees in many locations. Make sure you are prepared for this extreme heat! Limit your time outdoors, stay hydrated, and bring your pets inside.
Rain chances are slim but a few afternoon downpours may bring slight relief in the heat Thursday through Saturday. Better chances for showers and storms will return by Sunday and last into next week. Temperatures fall back into the upper 80s and lower 90s leading up to the 4th of July.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: W/NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.