...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 possible.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Sunny and warm Tuesday, extreme heat takes over Thursday

  Updated
  • 0
Extreme Heat Forecast
Carson Meredith

31 Alert Days remain in effect for Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to extreme heat.

*Excessive Heat Watch has been issued from 11 AM - 8 PM Thursday for all counties except DeKalb, Marshall, and Jackson*

Typical Summer heat sticks around today and Wednesday before extreme heat becomes the story by Thursday. For now, high temperatures reach the low to mid-90s with peak feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.

The worst of the heat will arrive Thursday and last through Saturday. Each day, actual temperatures will top out between 100 and 102 degrees. Heat index values will exceed 110 degrees in many locations. Make sure you are prepared for this extreme heat! Limit your time outdoors, stay hydrated, and bring your pets inside.

Rain chances are slim but a few afternoon downpours may bring slight relief in the heat Thursday through Saturday. Better chances for showers and storms will return by Sunday and last into next week. Temperatures fall back into the upper 80s and lower 90s leading up to the 4th of July.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: W/NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

