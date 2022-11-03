Sunny and warm to end the workweek but rain returns this weekend

Sunshine and warmer temperatures continue through the end of the workweek. Afternoon high temperatures stay in the upper 70s to near 80 Thursday and Friday.
Unfortunately, the nice weather will not stick around this weekend. An approaching cold front brings widespread showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms Saturday. Most areas will see a quarter to half inch of rain, but isolated higher amounts closer to one inch can't be ruled out in the Shoals. The front stalls out nearby, keeping shower chances in the forecast Sunday and Monday.
THURSDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.