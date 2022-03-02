Sunny and warm to end the week

You can look forward to more beautiful weather on Thursday and Friday - sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.
Clouds creep into the forecast by the weekend. They'll be mainly higher-level clouds until Sunday, so some sunshine will still be able to filter through on Saturday. Temperatures continue to run over 10 degrees above average until a cold front passes Monday.
There's no outlined risk for severe weather Monday, but based on the time of day the front will be passing, it does look like a possibility. We'll at least have enough instability for run of the mill thunderstorms which will be packing heavy rain. In total, we'll pick up between half an inch to an inch of rain with Monday's system. Temperatures take a dive, only warming to the mid 50s Tuesday.