Sunny and warm Thursday, severe weather threat increasing Friday night

  • Updated
Friday Night Severe Risk
Carson Meredith

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return today! Highs reach the low 80s this afternoon. Friday will be just as warm even with more cloud cover and a stray shower during the day. Both today and tomorrow will also be breezy. Southerly wind gusts approach 25 MPH today and could reach 30-35 MPH Friday.

Strong to severe storms remain possible late Friday night and early Saturday morning. While everyone could see severe storms, the greatest threat will be for areas west of I-65. Storms arrive in northwest Alabama as early as 9 PM and exit Sand Mountain by 6 AM Saturday.

Friday Night Storm Timing

Damaging wind is the primary threat to watch. Spin up tornadoes can't be ruled out. While heavy rain may cause ponding on the roads, flooding is not a significant concern at this point.

Storm Threats

Make sure you severe weather plan is ready to go today while the weather is quiet! Download the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather App for continuing updates ahead of Friday night's storms.

Severe Weather Checklist

Highs will fall back to the mid 70s this weekend. Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny. Additional showers and storms return Sunday afternoon through Tuesday.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

