Sunny and warm Thursday, cooler air arrives tonight

Skies clear quickly later this morning, setting the stage for a beautiful Thursday! The colder air will not move in until later tonight, meaning our high temperatures are back in the upper 60s this afternoon. It stays breezy throughout the day, with gusty southwest winds up to 30 MPH possible.
Overnight lows fall back into the 30s tonight as cooler air filters in. Highs Friday through early next week hover in the 50s. Our next round of rain arrives Saturday night and lasts through Sunday. Even more is possible by next Tuesday.
THURSDAY: Clearing skies, warm. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: SW 15-20 MPH, gusting up to 30 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Chilly. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: W/NW 5-10 MPH.