Sunny and warm start to the workweek

The new workweek begins with more sunshine and warm temperatures. Most of North Alabama will see highs reach the upper 70s this afternoon, but some hot spots could make a run for 80 degrees. Quiet weather continues Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies.
A wet weather pattern returns for the second half of the week. Rain chances are with us Wednesday through Friday. Thursday will feature the most widespread rain before ending Friday afternoon. After a brief reprieve in rain Saturday, more wet weather is expected Sunday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be common over the next seven days. Fortunately, no severe weather is expected.
In addition to the rain, cooler temperatures settle in with highs only in the 50s and 60s through at least early next week.
MONDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.