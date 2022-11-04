Sunny and warm Friday, soaking rain Saturday

The Spring-like feel stays with us to wrap up the first week of November! High temperatures reach 80 degrees Friday with plenty of sunshine. Clouds begin to filter in this evening, but we stay dry for high school football games. Temperatures remain mild overnight in the low 60s.
An approaching cold front will bring in a soaking rain as early as sunrise Saturday. Some storms can't be ruled out, especially for our western counties. Rain lasts through the day before tapering off Saturday evening. Rainfall amounts around a half inch will be common.
The front responsible for Saturday's rain stalls out nearby, meaning spotty showers remain possible Sunday and Monday. Warmer temperatures will also stick around as highs approach record territory early next week.
FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs near 80 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.