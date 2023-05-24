Sunny and seasonable Wednesday

Full sunshine and dry weather have returned to North Alabama. Seasonable high temperatures are expected today and tomorrow in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows fall into the 50s so you may need a light jacket the next few mornings.
A system that stays primarily to our east will bring a chance for spotty showers and isolated storms Friday through Sunday. Most of us will stay dry though. This system will make Memorial Day weekend unusually cool as highs could stay in the 70s Saturday and Sunday!
Heat and humidity return next week as afternoon temperatures approach 90 degrees. Daily chances for afternoon showers and storms will accompany this heat starting next Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: N 5 MPH.