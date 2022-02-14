Sunny and seasonable Valentine's Day, severe weather possible Thursday

Love is in the air... and so are the colder temperatures. We are in the mid 20s to kick off the new work week. Seasonable temperatures return this afternoon with sunny skies. After being stuck in the 40s Sunday, we will be in the 50s this afternoon. Our warming trend continues through Wednesday when we are knocking on the door of 70 degrees once again. Morning lows will also be warmer, but still a bit cool in the 30s to near 40.
We are still keeping a close eye on the risk for severe weather Thursday. Our entire area remains under an outlined risk for severe weather as a strong cold front moves in. The setup for this system is classic for severe weather during the winter months: tons of wind energy and little in the way of instability. However, there are still more questions than answers at this point with the extent of our severe weather potential. For now, it looks like the general timing for severe weather will be late morning through the afternoon Thursday. Beyond that, we still need to fine tune exact details on timing. In addition, morning showers could help limit the energy for any potential severe weather later in the afternoon. We also need to iron out which areas are at a greater risk for severe weather, as models suggest the threat lessens some the further east you go. All of these details should come into focus over the next couple days. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates on air and online at waaytv.com.
While the extent of severe weather remains in question Thursday, we can say with a higher degree of confidence that heavy rain and flooding will be a concern. Rainfall amounts of one to two inches will be common with locally higher amounts possible east of I-65. Once the front moves out, temperatures crash Friday. Despite clearing skies, highs are only in the 40s to end the week. We will see a warm up this weekend, with continued sunshine. Highs Saturday are in the 50s then close to 60 Sunday.