Sunny and seasonable Thursday, snow accumulations likely Friday night

Sunshine is back in North Alabama, even if just for a day or two. Temperatures are in the low 40s this morning and will reach the mid 60s this afternoon. Big changes arrive on Friday, mainly past sunset. In fact, most of the daytime hours Friday will be dry and mild. Clouds will be on the increase, but high temperatures still approach 70 Friday afternoon. Spotty rain showers develop around sunset with more widespread rain expected through the evening.
Much colder air moves in Friday night, leading to a rapid transition from rain to snow. Here's a timeline for when we expect a changeover to take place across North Alabama.
Shoals: 8 PM - 10 PM
I-65 Corridor: 10 PM - 12 AM
Sand Mountain: 12 AM - 2 AM
Areas along the Alabama-Tennessee line and northwest Alabama will have the best chance to see accumulating snow Friday night. We expect 1 to 2 inches in these areas, including Athens, Decatur, the Shoals, Russellville, Fayetteville, and northern Madison County. The further south you go, the less snow you will see. A coating to maybe 1 inch is possible for Guntersville, Scottsboro, Cullman, and Gadsden. The one inch amounts will be more common for higher elevations in northeast Alabama. Snow comes to an end by sunrise Saturday.
Keep in mind that roads may remain wet initially thanks to warm ground temperatures. This will keep accumulations earlier in the evening on grassy and elevated surfaces. However, with a rapid cool down expected overnight, wet roads will freeze, leading to black ice concerns Saturday morning. Travel won't be impossible, but you will want to take is slow early Saturday. This forecast will continue to evolve over the next 36 hours, so check back often for updates on air and online.
Once the snow moves out, a very cold weekend is in store. Even with clearing skies, highs Saturday will struggle to get above freezing. For reference, the coldest March 12th Huntsville has ever seen was a high of 37 in 1998. That record will likely be broken Saturday. Northerly wind gusts up to 30 MPH will keep feels like temperatures in the teens all day too. Overnight lows will be in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits. Thankfully, the cold snap won't last long. Highs Sunday are back in the 50s and eventually the 60s and 70s early next week.