Sunny and seasonable Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday evening

Morning cloud cover gives way to plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon. High temperatures in the low 60s will be seasonable for late November standards. Lows drop into the mid 40s tonight under mostly clear skies.
The threat for severe weather is increasing across North Alabama Tuesday afternoon through sunrise Wednesday. A Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in effect for areas west of I-65 tomorrow, including the Shoals, Athens, and Decatur. A significant severe weather outbreak is expected in Mississippi Tuesday.
All modes of severe weather are possible, including damaging winds, tornadoes, and very heavy rain. Some tornadoes could be strong and/or long-track west of I-65. The severe weather window looks to be from 4 PM Tuesday to 2 AM Wednesday morning. Prepare today while the weather is quiet! Stay with WAAY 31 for updates on air and online.
MONDAY: Clearing skies, seasonable. Highs near 60. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. lows in the mid 40s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.