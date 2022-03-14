Sunny and seasonable Monday, rain returns Tuesday afternoon

The new workweek is starting off on a chilly note. Temperatures heading out the door are in the mid to upper 30s under clear skies. With plenty of sunshine, high temperatures are seasonable this afternoon in the mid 60s. Clouds increase late this afternoon and evening. While we stay dry tonight, these clouds are ahead of our next weather maker that arrives Tuesday. Temperatures tonight are in the low 40s.
A low pressure will dig into the southern Plains today that will be the source for a few strong to severe storms in the Texarkana region. The center of this low will progress eastward over the next few days, increasing our rain chances here in North Alabama by Tuesday afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but one or two rumbles of thunder can't be completely ruled out. We will need to monitor the motion of this low pressure closely. We are noticing a slower trend with this system in model runs this morning, which may lead to more widespread rain pivoting across the same areas for several hours Tuesday night. Some localized flooding concerns may result, especially in northeast Alabama. The heaviest rain will stay to our south along the Gulf Coast. Rainfall amounts of a quarter to half inch are expected here at home with locally higher amounts near an inch possible in locations that see several waves of heavier rain.
We will gradually dry out Wednesday and head for the mid 70s Thursday. Another round of rain is expected Friday and should come to an end Friday night. Spring officially begins Sunday and it looks to be a beautiful start to the new season! Highs Saturday are in the mid 60s then near 70 Sunday.