Sunny and mild Wednesday, back to near 80 to end the week

Grab the jackets this morning! Temperatures are in the 40s to start the day, which is about 15 to 20 degrees colder than Tuesday morning. Blue skies and sunshine will quickly warm us up into the mid 70s this afternoon. Thursday is very similar to today, outside of a few more fair weather clouds and slightly warmer temperatures near 80.
The weekend forecast has not changed much this morning. There will be a good bit of dry time Saturday and Sunday, but an increase in moisture will lead to higher rain chances. Spotty showers are possible Saturday, but most appear to stay dry. Rain coverage will be the highest Sunday with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. At this point, there is no need to cancel outdoor plans Sunday. However, you may want to have an indoor backup plan ready to go just in case. The unsettled pattern stretches into early next week with more off and on showers and storms. Rainfall amounts up to one inch are expected over the next week. Despite the rain chances, afternoon highs stay in the low 80s.