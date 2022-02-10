Sunny and mild Thursday, cold front brings showers and another chill this weekend

We're tracking a clear and cool Thursday morning. Sunshine continues all day as does the Spring-like feel in the air. Highs are in the mid 60s this afternoon. There is a subtle disturbance moving through the area later today. This disturbance will come with little fanfare outside of some clouds filtering the sunshine. Another cool night is on the way with lows in the mid 30s under clear skies. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. Friday will be our last day of this quiet and warm weather pattern. Highs climb into the upper 60s tomorrow with a few spots possibly reaching 70! That would only be the second time this year we have hit 70 (the other day was New Year's Day). Enjoy the next two days! Big changes arrive this weekend.
We are keeping an eye on a strong cold front that arrives Saturday morning. There still does not look to be much moisture with the front, but data sources continue to go back and forth on the chance for spotty showers and even a few snowflakes. While most of us stay dry, a few spotty rain showers can't be ruled out during the day Saturday. If enough of our already minimal moisture is still around as colder air moves in, we may see a brief window for a transition to snow. No accumulations or impacts are expected, but we will keep an eye on the model trends over the next couple days.
The bigger headlines will be colder temperatures. Overnight lows Sunday morning are back in the 20s with highs for Super Bowl Sunday stuck in the 40s. Valentine's Day still look quiet and a touch on the cool side in the low 50s. Looking ahead beyond the 7 day forecast, our weather pattern looks very wet. Widespread rain is becoming a bit more likely next Thursday and into Friday.