Sunny and mild Monday, stormy weather pattern midweek

Bundle up this morning! Temperatures are hovering near freezing to start off your Monday. Abundant sunshine makes for a mild and beautiful afternoon with highs reaching the mid 60s.
The weather pattern becomes a bit more active Tuesday through Thursday. Most of your Valentine's Day looks dry before spotty showers arrive Tuesday evening. Keep the umbrella handy for any dinner plans you have tomorrow night.
Shower and storm chances increase Wednesday night and Thursday. Any storms Thursday could become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain being the primary concerns. More specific details on Thursday's severe weather threat will come over the next day or so. Check back often on all platforms for updates!
Temperatures remain very mild despite increasing rain chances. Highs reach the upper 60s through Thursday. The strong cold front responsible for Thursday's strong storms will send temperatures crashing Friday.
MONDAY: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows near 40. Wind: SW 5 MPH.