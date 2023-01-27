Sunny and mild Friday, wet weather pattern takes over Sunday

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are back to close out the workweek. Despite a nice afternoon, it is a very cold morning with temperatures in the mid 20s. Highs rebound into the mid 50s this afternoon. Saturday is the pick of the weekend to be outside. We'll approach 60 degrees tomorrow with more sunshine.
This break in the rain will be short lived. An isolated shower or two may briefly dampen your Saturday night plans. Higher rain chances arrive after midnight. Sunday could be a washout as rain lasts throughout the day. Most locations see a half inch to one inch of rain Sunday.
Sunday's rain is just the beginning of a very wet weather pattern for next week. After a mostly dry Monday, a stalled frontal boundary brings widespread rain to North Alabama Tuesday through Thursday. Another 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected next week, which may lead to some flooding concerns.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.