Sunny and less humid to kick off the new week

The start of the week will be drier and less humid. With a mix of sun and clouds, high temperatures reach the upper 80s this afternoon. A couple of downpours are possible over Sand Mountain later today while everyone else remains dry. Tuesday will be totally dry and slightly warmer as highs reach the low 90s.
Hot and humid weather return for the latter half of the week. Afternoon highs in the mid 90s will feel more like the upper 90s starting Wednesday. Scattered afternoon storm chances also return by Wednesday and continue into the weekend. No day looks like a washout at this time.
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. One or two downpours over northeast Alabama. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: N 5 MPH.