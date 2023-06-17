Sunny and hot Saturday

Saturday will be mostly dry and hot for North Alabama. A few afternoon downpours can't be ruled out south of the Tennessee River. Otherwise, high temperatures reach the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the mid 90s. Stay cool and stay hydrated!
Father's Day continues to trend drier but you'll still need the umbrella. More pop up storms are possible tomorrow afternoon before rain chances pick up during the evening. A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts in the Shoals tomorrow night. All storms will have heavy rain.
A wet weather pattern continues into next week. Rain is mostly likely Monday before we transition to scattered showers and storms for the rest of the week. Another 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible over the next week.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated storms south. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: N 5 MPH.