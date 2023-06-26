Sunny and hot Monday on-tap!

Monday morning starts off mild in the Tennessee Valley with wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s. By this afternoon, our highs will sit in the low 90s and we'll keep a gusty breeze around throughout the afternoon. With plenty of sunshine overhead, it's the perfect day to take the kids to the pool or the waterpark.
Tuesday and Wednesday feature essentially copy-cat conditions to today's. Thursday will bring some morning and afternoon scattered storms but it is not expected to be a washout and the system is not severe at this time. The other big story of the week, the heat is on! High temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week gradually moving towards our hottest day of the week, Friday, with forecasted high temperatures in the low 100s.
Saturday, Sunday, and much of the next work-week feature scattered chances for rain but significantly more mild high temperatures.
MONDAY: Sunny, breezy. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: W 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.