...Air Quality Alert in effect Friday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties for today.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Sunny and hazy Friday, strong storms possible Sunday

Friday Air Quality
Carson Meredith

*Air Quality Alert in effect for Madison and Morgan Counties Friday*

Smoke from Canadian wildfires combined with ground level ozone will make for unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups. This includes young children, older adults, and those with respiratory issues. If you fall under one of these categories, consider limiting your time outdoors today.

Aside from the air quality concerns, Friday will feature more sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Afternoon highs reach the mid-80s. Lows dip to near 60 degrees tonight. Saturday is certainly the pick of the weekend. Tomorrow will be warmer and a touch more humid with highs near 90.

Widespread showers and storms return to North Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening. A Level 2 severe weather risk has been issued for strong storms over northwest Alabama Sunday night. Damaging wind gusts would be the main threat with any storms along the cold front.

Daily chances for showers and storms continue well into next week. 2 to 4 inches of much needed rain will be possible over the next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hazy. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Wind: E 5 MPH.

