Sunny and hazy Friday, strong storms possible Sunday

*Air Quality Alert in effect for Madison and Morgan Counties Friday*
Smoke from Canadian wildfires combined with ground level ozone will make for unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups. This includes young children, older adults, and those with respiratory issues. If you fall under one of these categories, consider limiting your time outdoors today.
Aside from the air quality concerns, Friday will feature more sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Afternoon highs reach the mid-80s. Lows dip to near 60 degrees tonight. Saturday is certainly the pick of the weekend. Tomorrow will be warmer and a touch more humid with highs near 90.
Widespread showers and storms return to North Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening. A Level 2 severe weather risk has been issued for strong storms over northwest Alabama Sunday night. Damaging wind gusts would be the main threat with any storms along the cold front.
Daily chances for showers and storms continue well into next week. 2 to 4 inches of much needed rain will be possible over the next week.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hazy. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Wind: E 5 MPH.