Sunny and hazy Friday, back to 90 degrees this weekend

North Alabama will go 5 for 5 in great weather this week! A southeast breeze will make it a bit more humid today, but it remains comfortable. High temperatures are in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Big Game Friday Night should go off without a hitch! Kickoff temperatures are in the mid 70s before dropping into the low 70s by the 4th quarter. Expect more of the same this weekend. Afternoon highs hover near 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday while overnight lows are in the mid 60s.
Fall officially begins Thursday, but it will feel more like July and August next week! We'll surge into the mid 90s as high pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern. Heat index values could approach 100 degrees each afternoon. This type of September heat does happen from time to time in North Alabama. On average, Huntsville sees 7 days in the 90s each September. So far, this September has only featured 2 days in the 90s. We will make up that deficit next week!
In the tropics, Fiona continues to dump a lot of rain in the Caribbean. Fiona will likely stay at tropical storm strength and eventually turn northward early next week. No direct impacts are expected in the US.