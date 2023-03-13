Sunny and cool this week with several nights below freezing

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in the
25-30 degree range are expected. For the Freeze Watch,
subfreezing temperatures in the 23-28 degree range are expected.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with
the subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in the
25-30 degree range are expected. For the Freeze Watch,
subfreezing temperatures in the 23-28 degree range are expected.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with
the subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Sunny and cool this week with several nights below freezing

  • Updated
  • 0
Monday Planner
Carson Meredith

*Freeze WARNING in effect from Midnight to 10 AM Tuesday*

The new workweek will feature plenty of sunshine but very chilly temperatures. Afternoon highs struggle to reach the low 50s Monday. Wind gusts up to 20 MPH could make it feel more like the 40s. Keep the heavy jackets handy!

Tonight and Tuesday night will be bitterly cold. Lows drop into the upper 20s in the Metro and the mid 20s outside the city. Protect any sensitive plants or vegetation that may have started blooming early this season.

Temperatures begin to moderate Wednesday as highs approach 60 degrees. Another night of widespread frost is possible Wednesday night as lows fall back into the 30s. Thursday is the warmest day this week as highs approach 70 degrees.

Our next system to watch brings widespread rain to North Alabama Friday. Following Friday's cold front, the weekend looks quiet and chilly with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s once again.

MONDAY: Sunny but cool. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Very cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you