Sunny and cool this week with several nights below freezing

*Freeze WARNING in effect from Midnight to 10 AM Tuesday*
The new workweek will feature plenty of sunshine but very chilly temperatures. Afternoon highs struggle to reach the low 50s Monday. Wind gusts up to 20 MPH could make it feel more like the 40s. Keep the heavy jackets handy!
Tonight and Tuesday night will be bitterly cold. Lows drop into the upper 20s in the Metro and the mid 20s outside the city. Protect any sensitive plants or vegetation that may have started blooming early this season.
Temperatures begin to moderate Wednesday as highs approach 60 degrees. Another night of widespread frost is possible Wednesday night as lows fall back into the 30s. Thursday is the warmest day this week as highs approach 70 degrees.
Our next system to watch brings widespread rain to North Alabama Friday. Following Friday's cold front, the weekend looks quiet and chilly with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s once again.
MONDAY: Sunny but cool. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Very cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.