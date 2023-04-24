Sunny and cool start to the week

You'll need the heavier jackets this morning! While cloud cover limited frost last night, we are starting the new week with temperatures in the 40s. Today will be cool for late April standards. Highs reach the mid 60s despite plenty of sunshine.
Frost will be more of a concern tonight as mostly clear skies allow lows to drop into the 30s. Most of Tuesday is dry with highs recovering to near 70. Clouds are on the increase tomorrow as a wet weather pattern moves in for the second half of the week. Showers could arrive as early as Tuesday night. The most widespread rain will fall Wednesday and Thursday.
Additional rain is expected Friday through early Sunday. There will be some breaks in the rain each day, but most spots will pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain this week. Temperatures remain below average to close out April as highs remain in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind N/NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.