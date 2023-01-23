Sunny and cool start to the week, heavy rain expected Tuesday night

Showers have tapered off but the roads are still a bit damp for the morning commute. The new workweek starts off dry with some clearing skies later today. High temperatures are stuck in the upper 40s. Most spots drop to near 30 degrees Tuesday morning.
Our next system brings heavy rain and gusty winds to North Alabama Tuesday afternoon and evening. The most widespread rain will be overnight into early Wednesday. Rainfall amounts around one inch are expected. Wind gusts up to 40 MPH Tuesday night could be enough to knock down a few tree limbs and cause spotty power outages. The severe weather threat is confined to the Gulf Coast Tuesday, but a few embedded thunderstorms can't be ruled out here at home.
Lingering showers continue through early Thursday. Temperatures stay in the 40s Thursday and Friday before rebounding into the 50s Saturday.
MONDAY: Clearing skies, chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Wind: NW 5 MPH.