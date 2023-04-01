 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Sunny and breezy Saturday

Saturday Planner
Carson Meredith

The severe weather threat has moved out of North Alabama. The rest of your weekend will be sunny and warm. Highs reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 MPH will make for a breezy start to the weekend.

Cooler air settles in overnight with clear skies. Sunday will start off chilly near 40 degrees. More sunshine is in store tomorrow, allowing high temperatures to climb close to 70 degrees.

Rain chances return for most of next week. The first round of rain arrives Sunday night and will last through early Monday. A cold front brings widespread showers and storms Wednesday. The severe weather risk is low for now. The front will eventually stall out, keeping rain in the forecast through at least Friday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the next seven days.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: NW 20-25 MPH, gusting up to 35 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows near 40. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.

