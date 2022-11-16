Sunny and beautiful Wednesday on-tap for North Alabama, Southern Tennessee!

Wednesday is shaping up to be a beautiful day in the Tennessee Valley! High temperatures will reach to near 50 and plenty of sunshine will remain throughout the day.
Overnight lows through this weekend will fall to the mid-20s, meaning that you may want to turn the heater up a little higher and you'll definitely need to bring in any outdoor pets or plants for safety.
Sunny skies also stay in our forecast for the next 7 days with high temperatures reaching to the upper 40s and near 50 each day.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs near 50. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid-20s. Wind: NW 10 MPH.