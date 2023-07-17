Sunken tugboat spills nearly 5,000 gallons of diesel in Tennessee River in Florence

A tugboat sank in the Tennessee River over the weekend in Florence, causing nearly 5,000 gallons of diesel to leak into the water.
McFarland Park’s beach remains closed and Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency advises people not to swim in the water.
The tugboat is owned by RMB Marine Services out of Florence.
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan says the company has contracted help to get the tugboat out of the water and assist in cleanup efforts.
In regard to recovery and cleanup efforts, Grabryan said,“Getting the boat up out of the water and stopping any further leakage is the number one priority. Fortunately we had no injuries and no deaths with this. So basically it’s an operation where they will go through and get that taken care of and then they’ll work on what's in the water and unfortunately there is quite a bit in the water.”
Lauderdale County advises people not to swim in the river near McFarland Park or be on the beaches.