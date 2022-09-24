Sunday starts damp and ends with sunshine

Clouds continue to increase overnight with rain developing after midnight. Lows will remain mild in the mid-60s early Sunday morning. While the day starts with rain showers and scattered thunderstorms, we will begin to dry out around noon. Go ahead with your late lunch and dinner plans. Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon.
It will feel like autumn on Monday as cooler and drier air settles in behind the front. Humidity stays low, sunshine is abundant, and we'll see consistent high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees all week!
Tracking the Tropics
We are tracking the progress of Tropical Storm Ian in the Atlantic. Heavy rains are likely to spread into Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Cuba in the coming days. Ian is expected to significantly strengthen into a major hurricane when it passes near or over western Cuba over the next few days.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the mid-60s. Rain Chance: 40%. Wind: S at 2 to 5 MPH.
SUNDAY: Chance of rain and storms before lunchtime. Sunny afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Rain chance: 40%. Wind: SW at 5 to 10 MPH.