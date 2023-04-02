Sunday overnight rain leads into what will be a soggy and stormy work-week

Soak up Sunday's sun while you can because each day this work-week brings the chance for rain and/or storms.
Rain moves into the area in the wee-hours of Monday morning and lasts through late lunchtime bringing gusty winds and periods of heavy downpours. By Monday evening, conditions will be dry but mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday brings mostly cloudy skies with some isolated drizzle in the afternoon, however many of us will stay dry throughout the day.
Rain chances stay consistent throughout the week with Wednesday looking to bring the heaviest storms through the late afternoon and overnight hours and another day where we need to stay weather aware.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, rain staring in the wee-hours. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and rainy AM, partly sunny PM. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.