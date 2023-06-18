Sunday night severe weather risk and more storms coming for the work-week

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Team has issused a 31 Alert Day for severe weather Sunday night and Monday morning.
The biggest threats include tornadoes, hail, and damaging straight line winds. Western counties are in a Tornado Watch until 2 AM Monday morning. Most of the Tennessee Valley remains in a level 2/5 risk for severe weather with north eastern Sand Mountain in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather.
The Tennessee Valley is in a level 2/5 risk for severe weather overnight tonight from Madison, Marshall, and Etowah counties-west and a level 1/5 risk for severe weather in Sand Mountain. The biggest threats are gusty winds up to 60 mph and isolated pockets of hail.
The storms will enter into The Shoals around 10pm and travel east through the night, meaning that everyone should have a way to get warnings overnight. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker App and keep your notifications turned on loud so that we can wake you up during the night, should a severe warning be issued.
Monday morning starts off with leftover scattered storms and wake up temperatures warm and in the low 70s. Conditions will be very muggy throughout the day. Monday's high temperatures will sit in the mid-80s with dry conditions coming by later in the afternoon.
Each day of the work-week holds a high chance for scattered showers and storms with Wednesday and Thursday looking to have the most stormy weather, lasting all day. Highs each day will sit in the low to mid-80s with strong breezes but muggy conditions continuing.
Saturday morning features yet another chance for showers but by noontime conditions should be dry. Sunday's forecast follows suit with Saturday. Highs will sit near 90 each day.
TONIGHT: Scattered storms, some strong/severe possible. Chance of rain: 80%. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: S 10-15 MPH, gusts 25+.
MONDAY: Scattered AM/midday storms. Chance of rain: 50%. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: WSW 10-15 MPH.